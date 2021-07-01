Report: Fatal assisted living fire linked to cleaning ritual

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — A published report says a father and son charged in a deadly fire at a suburban New York assisted living facility had been performing a pre-Passover cleaning ritual that involves heating kitchen utensils to burn off traces of forbidden food. The Journal News reports that it remains unclear what specific role Rabbi Nathaniel Sommer of Monsey and his son, Aaron Sommer, allegedly played in the March 23 fire at Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley. The fire killed a resident and a firefighter. Information on attorneys for the father and son wasn’t available.