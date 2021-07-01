Rescuers trying to free worker trapped in DC home collapse

Rescuers trying to free worker trapped in DC home collapseNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a building under construction that has collapsed in the nation’s capital.
Several people were reported to be injured. The collapse happened around 3:30 p.m. in the Brightwood Park neighborhood of Washington.
Fire officials say the building was under construction and fully collapsed. They say at least one person is trapped in the collapse and emergency crews are working to free the person from the rubble.