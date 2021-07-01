Robinhood’s customer ranks grow, revenue soars ahead of IPO

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood saw its revenue more than quadruple early this year as the new generation of investors it’s helped empower shook up Wall Street with their newfound trading power. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday, Robinhood also said that it wants to sell a big chunk of its stock to those customers and that cryptocurrencies are becoming a much bigger part of their portfolios. It’s preparing to sell its own stock on the Nasdaq for the first time under the symbol HOOD, in what’s likely to be one of the year’s biggest offerings.