Safety concerns halt rescue efforts at condo collapse site

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) -- Rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed condominium building in Florida have been halted out of concern about the stability of the remaining structure.

Search crews that have been atop the pile of rubble for the last week stopped work shortly after 2 a.m.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava made the announcement at a news conference.

The stoppage came on the same day that crews and relatives of those still missing were scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden in a visit that many hoped would provide some measure of comfort to a devastated community.

Biden is expected to deliver remarks around 2:50 p.m. CT after meeting with families of the building collapse. Those remarks will be streamed on KTIV.com and on KTIV's Facebook page.