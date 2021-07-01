Sergeant Bluff-Luton beats North 8-4 in an MRAC Clash

Sergeant Bluff-Luton beats North 8-4 in an MRAC ClashNew
SIOUX CITY(KTIV) Sergeant Bluff-Luton beat Sioux City North 8-4 in MRAC Action.
The Warriors have won five of their last six games.
Softball:
S.C. East 13 Bishop Heelan 14 Final
Le Mars 5 CBTJ 2 Final
Creston 5 Denison-Schleswig 7 Final
Creston 10 Denison-Schleswig 3 Final
Ridge View 10 Kingsley-Pierson 11 Final
Estherville LC 2 Newell-Fonda 5 Final
BH/RV 12 Okoboji 4 Final
Hinton 0 Sheldon 7 Final
Newell-Fonda 10 Storm Lake 0 Final
West Sioux 5 Unity Christian 6 Final
Ar-We-Va 2 West Harrison 8 Final
George-Little Rock 5 West Lyon 7 Final
River Valley 2 West Monona 1 Final
Baseball:
Alta-Aurelia 18 Trinity Christian 3 Final
S.C. West 5 CBAL 2 Final
S.C. West 11 CBAL 1 Final
Newell-Fonda 12 OA-BCIG 2 Final
CBTJ 0 S.C. East 22 Final
CBTJ 0 S.C. East 20 Final