South Africa’s Zuma doesn’t say if he will comply with jail

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma has denounced the 15-month prison sentence he has been given by the country’s highest court and has not said if he will voluntarily comply with the order to turn himself over to the police. In a statement issued by his foundation, Zuma criticized the ruling by Justice Sisi Kampempe as “judicially emotional and angry and not consistent with our Constitution.” Legal experts and anti-corruption experts have widely welcomed the Constitutional Court’s ruling this week that Zuma should be imprisoned for defying a court order to testify before a judicial inquiry into widespread allegations of corruption during his presidential term from 2009 to 2018.