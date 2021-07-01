Vote mistake not the first flub for NYC Board of Elections

NEW YORK (AP) — This week’s blunder by the New York City Board of Elections is only the latest in a long history of mistakes by the government agency. Members of the board apologized Wednesday after incorrect vote counts were posted in the Democratic primary for mayor. In recent years the board has been criticized for other mishaps, including mistakenly purging thousands of voters, equipment failures and long lines at the polls. Critics including many state lawmakers say the board’s partisan structure has led to patronage and incompetence, and say the latest mistake shows it’s time that big changes were considered.