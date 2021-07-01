WATCH: 17 hurt as illegal fireworks cache explodes in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say it may take days to determine why a cache of homemade fireworks exploded as it was being destroyed by a bomb squad in Los Angeles, injuring 17 people.

The blast Wednesday evening destroyed an armored tractor-trailer rig, damaged nearby cars and shattered windows in homes. Most injuries, however, were minor.

Check out more of our national and world news coverage here.

The blast occurred after police acting on a tip found tons of commercial-grade fireworks at a South Los Angeles home.

Most was trucked away to a safe location but around 240 improvised explosives were considered too unstable to move and were placed in the armored truck to be detonated on site. Instead, the rig exploded.

By ROBERT JABLON Associated Press