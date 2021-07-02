Skip to Content

20-year-old dies in one-vehicle crash in Union County, SD

Last updated today at 5:40 pm
SPINK, S.D. (KTIV) - A 20-year-old man has died after a one-vehicle crash near Spink, South Dakota.

Authorities say the crash happened Friday at 4 a.m. on South Dakota Highway 48,about 2.8 miles east of Spink. Investigators say a Ford Taurus was traveling westbound on the highway when the vehicle went across the eastbound lane, into a ditch and rolled. 

The male driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He is not being identified at this time.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

Dean Welte

