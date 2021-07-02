2nd person now charged with murder after fatal Sioux City shooting on May 1

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two people are now charged with murder after a shooting back on May 1 resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man.

Court documents state Lawrence Canady has been charged with first-degree murder, willful injury and serious assault in connection to the fatal Sioux City shooting.

Back in May, the Sioux City Police Department found Martez L. Harrison, of Sioux City, outside a bar on W. 3rd Street. Police say Harrison was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound and later died from his injuries.

The SCPD has already charged 17-year-old Dwight C. Evans of Sioux City with the first-degree murder of Harrison.

Canady was also arrested alongside Evans, but was only charged with willful injury, assault while participating in a felony, assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, and using a juvenile to commit an indictable offense.

Canady is currently being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1.62 million bond.