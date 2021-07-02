Australia further curbs new arrivals due to risks of variant

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia plans to halve commercial passenger arrivals due to virus risks as parts of the country emerge from lockdowns. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia will reduce the cap on arrivals from 6,000 passengers a week to 3,000 to reduce the numbers of people staying in hotel quarantine. Australia already has some of the world’s tightest border restrictions aimed at keeping out the virus. The new restrictions add to obstacles faced by 34,000 Australian citizens and permanent residents who are stranded overseas and have told the government they want to come home. The reduced limit on arrivals could continue until next year.