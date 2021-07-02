Bauer placed on leave by MLB following assault allegation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Bauer was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball three days after an allegation of assault was made against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. The leave is for seven days under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension. Bauer will be paid during the leave but cannot play. The administrative leave has been extended for players under the policy in the past. Bauer is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA and had been scheduled to pitch Sunday in Washington.