Boy Scouts bankruptcy plans anger some, welcomed by others.

NEW YORK (AP) — An $850 million agreement by the Boy Scouts of America to compensate sex-abuse victims has prompted outrage from some abuse survivors and their advocates. But others are encouraged and see it as the best outcome that could be achieved. The agreement is a step toward resolving a complex bankruptcy case. It includes the BSA national leadership, abuse victims, local Boy Scout councils and lawyers appointed to represent victims who might file future claims. One lawyer calls it a bad deal because it does not press councils to contribute the bulk of their unrestricted assets. But others who are heartened say insurers could potentially be required to contribute billions of dollars to the compensation fund.