Businesses, schools close as storm Elsa nears Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have closed schools, businesses and an international airport as the eastern Caribbean island battered by recent volcanic eruptions prepares for Tropical Storm Elsa, which threatens to unleash flooding and landslides. Heavy rains and winds are already lashing Barbados on Friday. Elsa is located about 70 miles east-southeast of St. Vincent and is moving west-northwest at 28 mph (44 kph). It has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) and is expected to strengthen further, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.