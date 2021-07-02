Cargo plane makes emergency landing in ocean; 2 rescued

HONOLULU (AP) — A cargo plane made an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii on Friday morning and both people on board have been rescued. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the Boeing 737 cargo aircraft in the water. A Coast Guard spokesperson said rescuers in a helicopter spotted the debris field and two people in the water around 2:30 a.m. One person was hoisted into the Coast Guard helicopter and taken to a hospital in good condition. The Honolulu Fire Depart rescued the other person who was also in good condition. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.