Children get a fishing lesson at Browns Lake

SALIX, Iowa (KTIV)- Children were introduced Friday to the wonderful world of fishing.

They were at Browns Lake in Salix, Iowa, attending a youth fishing camp. They learned about the lakes and rivers of Iowa, as well as what types of animals live there and how to cast their lines and fish.

Instructors were ecstatic about being able to teach how to fish and seeing the young people do things they've never done before.

"To be a naturalist or a naturalist intern and getting these kids exposed to the activities and adventures they can have outside its such a great feeling , especially seeing their faces when they get to do something they've never done before." said Denisse Camarena, a naturalist intern with the Woodbury County Parks department

The fishing camps will run throughout the summer at each of the county parks throughout Woodbury County.