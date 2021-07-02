City orders evacuation of condo building deemed unsafe

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions. The city said in a news release Friday that an audit prompted by the deadly collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside found the 156-unit Crestview Towers structurally and electrically unsafe. The North Miami Beach Police Department was helping with the evacuation of residents of the Crestview, which was built in 1972.