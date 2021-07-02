Ethiopia denies trying to ‘suffocate’ Tigray region

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government is defending itself from accusations that it’s trying to “suffocate” the people of Tigray by denying them desperately needed food and other aid. Meanwhile, transport and communications links remain severed to the region of 6 million people that now faces the world’s worst famine crisis in a decade. The United Nations Security Council is expected to discuss Tigray on Friday. Ethiopia faces growing international pressure over its efforts to keep the region cut off from the rest of the world. In a stunning turn earlier this week, the government declared a unilateral cease-fire on humanitarian grounds while retreating from Tigray forces.