Fireworks could cause PTSD in Veterans

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With July 4th approaching, people are starting to shoot off their fireworks.

What some people may not realize is that the fireworks can cause veterans who suffer from PTSD or post traumatic stress disorder to have anxiety.

The loud noises are similar enough to that of a bomb going off, that it could cause a PTSD episode.

For some, it is the unpredictability of the noise that creates a problem.

Although it's hard to limit the noise of the fireworks, the solution is simple.

"You know people are going to shoot them off we just ask them to be observant of their neighbors which they should do anyway," said Mike Newhouse president of Siouxand Freedom Park Inc.

While fireworks can be fun, it's still important to make sure your fun isn't harming someone else.

