Firm alerts county to ‘significant’ issues at condo complex

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Engineers from a private firm alerted officials in central Florida this week to significant structural problems discovered at a condominium complex two months ago but never addressed by the homeowners association. The warning came days after another condominium, the Champlain Towers South, partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, killing at least 18 and leaving 145 still missing. The Orlando Sentinel reports the firm Farmer Architecture told Osceola County officials Tuesday they’d warned the homeowners association at Kissimmee’s Images Condominiums on April 30 that three buildings were “unsafe and in danger of collapse.” But they haven’t heard back on a proposal to make repairs. On Wednesday, the county declared 72 units unsafe and told residents to enter at their own risk.