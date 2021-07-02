‘A new chapter:’ Merkel aims for UK-Germany relations reset

LONDON (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel made her final visit to Britain on Friday before she steps down later this year, laying out her hope that relations between the two countries can be reset following years of Brexit-related tensions. In her 22nd visit to the U.K. since she became chancellor 16 years ago, Merkel sought to downplay the tensions that clearly arose after British voters decided in June 2016 to leave the European Union. She even expressed interest in a new treaty between the two countries to cement the new relationship. Merkel also said she was optimistic that a “pragmatic” solution can be found to the new post-Brexit trading arrangements as they relate to Northern Ireland.