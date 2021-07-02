Girl’s prayer at collapse site leads to meeting with Biden

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A 12-year-old girl’s prayer at the Florida condominium collapse site led to a meeting with President Joe Biden. Elisheva Cohen’s father and uncle are believed to be buried in the rubble. When she visited the site earlier this week, she sat down by herself, pulled out her phone and began reading Psalms. Her moment of reflection captivated Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, who knelt down beside her to ask if she was OK. She said that she was. Later, Burkett shared Elisheva’s story with the president during his visit with families affected by the disaster. Biden asked to meet her, and police went to get Elisheva. Biden walked up to her, and they hugged.