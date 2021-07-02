Human chain in northern Syria to keep border crossing open

IDLIB, Syria (AP) — Hundreds of humanitarian workers have formed a human chain in northwestern Syria to protest Russia’s attempts to close the only remaining border crossing that allows aid into areas held by Syrian insurgents. More than 2,000 humanitarian workers took part in the demonstration on Friday ahead of a July 10 deadline on whether the Bab al-Hawa crossing will remain open for aid. Syria’s government and its ally Russia want the aid to start coming through government-controlled parts of the war-torn country. Russia has come under intense pressure from the U.N., U.S. and others who warn of dire humanitarian consequences for Syrians in the rebel stronghold if the crossing is closed.