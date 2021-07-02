July 2: South Dakota reporting 56.96% of eligible population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials say 345,943 people in the state have completed their vaccine series, an increase of 502 since yesterday's report.

This means an estimated 52.72% of South Dakota's 12 and older population has completed their vaccine series. The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows 56.96% of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, South Dakota has administered 691,979 of its allocated vaccines, with 296,846 being Moderna, 372,305 being Pfizer and 22,828 being Johnson & Johnson.

On the July 2 report, health officials confirmed 19 more cases of COVID-19. Currently, the state is reporting 156 active COVID-19 cases, which is up from 167 reported July 1.

A total of 122,377 of South Dakota's 124,582 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases have recovered, with 22 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

So far, 2,038 virus-related deaths have been reported in South Dakota. No deaths were reported on July 2.

Starting July 5, the South Dakota COVID-19 Dashboard will be updated weekly on Wednesdays. It will include cases reported by 1 p.m.