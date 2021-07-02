North Fork Area Transit looking to expand services in community

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - North Fork Area Transit, formerly known as Norfolk Public Transportation, is looking to expand their services.

The expansion would include adding a service called a flex route, with a bus known as the forklift, as well as an expansion of a facility. It would add three routes around the city of Norfolk, Nebraska, with 100 bus stations around town.

On those routes, each bus would have between 30 and 33 stops. People would be able to board the bus with a fee or a pass.

Transit leaders say they think it is a project people will support.

"There's a lot of people out there that don't have access to transportation for a variety of reasons, and when you lose access to transportation, it is life changing. And so what we provide is an opportunity for people to continue life as pretty close to normal when they again lose that ability to drive or if they just don't have that ability to drive," said Steven Rames, president of Norfolk Public Transportation.

Rames said, if they are notified of financial commitments from the city and county, they could have the new expansions operational as early as January 2022, or as late as mid-summer 2022.