Saturday in the Park gets its Friday start.

Saturday in the Park started today at Grandview Park. This is the first Saturday in the Park since 2019.

The festival didn't happen in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The band Gallivant started things off at 5 p-m tonight. After that, it was Sioux City band Ghostcat.

WIZ THE MC played at seven, with AJR closed out the first night of the festival.

For fans that missed having the festival last year, the return has been sweet.

"Oh I've been so looking forward to it, I've been coming all 30 years and missing last year was just a tragedy as far as I'm concerned." said Brian McNaughton, spectator.

The festival will continue into tomorrow.