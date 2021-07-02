Saying goodbye to Marcus Guara, who ‘lived for his family’

Apartment 802 at Champlain Towers South was bursting with life. It was home to the Guara family: Marcus and Anaely Guara and their two daughters. Marcus Guara was a sales manager who had studied business at the University of Miami, where he was the captain of the rowing team. But above all, he was a family man. Relatives in their grief are clinging to the bittersweet comfort that the four family members died in the collapse of the condo complex the way they had lived: as one. Guara worked as a regional sales manager for New York-based bed and bath textile company Kassatex.