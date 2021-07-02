Street repairs starting on July 6 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Some street repairs will be starting Tuesday in Norfolk.

Those repairs will be on West Pasewalk Avenue, from the northeast corner of the Highway 275 intersection, to the edge of the entrance to Big Red Sports Bar.

This part of of the road will be closed to traffic traveling in the northeast direction on West Pasewalk Avenue.

The north lane of West Pasewalk will be open to southwest travel.

Turning lanes off Highway 275 will be closed to drivers attempting to turn northeast onto West Pasewalk, and barriers and signs will be up to direct the traffic.

The city says construction should be complete by July 13, if the weather cooperates.