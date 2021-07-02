Suspect arrested for shooting on W. 19th Street in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City police have confirmed a suspect allegedly involved in a June shooting that sent one person to the hospital has been arrested.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, Corey Smith was apprehended outside of Dakota City, Nebraska on July 2.

The SCPD says on the night of June 5, officers were dispatched to the Hearthstone Apartments in the 2300 block of W. 19th Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was sent to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police say he was released a short time later.

Authorities have been searching for Smith since the shooting. The 22-year-old was considered an armed and dangerous suspect.

The SCPD says the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force were the ones to apprehend Smith. No additional information is being released about his arrest.