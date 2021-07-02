Traffic to increase with holiday weekend in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the upcoming holiday weekend, traffic in Sioux City is expected to increase.

AAA predicts 47 million Americans across the country will be travelling on this July 4th weekend. With that, Sioux City Police Department wants the public to be aware of driving safe this weekend.

The SCPD asks drivers to use caution when out this weekend

"You can expect higher traffic, there's going to be more pedestrian traffic especially kids in the streets people going to visit their family and friends, so just use caution." said Jeffrey Demetri an officer with SCPD

Demetri added that to combat impaired and distracted drivers, the police department will have more patrol cars on the street this weekend