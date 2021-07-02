UPS driver delivers a heroic act for one Spencer, IA family

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - It was the first time he was on this particular route in Spencer, Iowa.

He was covering for the regular driver, but his day turned out to be anything but regular.

This UPS Delivery Driver was hard at work, when he noticed smoke coming from a customer's property.

On June 16th, the Dorr family was at home with their toddler.

But they had quite the surprise when their doorbell suddenly wouldn't stop ringing.

That constant, annoying sound was coming from a UPS delivery man.

Leah Dorr said they thought it was unusual since the delivery drivers usually ring or knock once and then continue on their route.

After investigating and finding the UPS man still at the door, she went out to talk with him.

"He says, is that building over there all metal? Because it's on fire. And I said what??" said Dorr.

Dorr said she quickly called her husband, who called their landlord to call 911.

Meanwhile, Dan Groen, the UPS driver who noticed the fire, stayed to help extinguish the flames.

"The fire wasn't that bad, but from the time in-between when I rang the doorbell, and she came out, I actually walked back to my truck. I looked back and realized that in the two minutes in-between this had transpired, it went from a fairly small fire to it was quickly going to become a problem if it wasn't addressed. So, yeah, I just jumped in. I think anybody in the same situation would have done the same thing," said Dan Groen, UPS Delivery Driver.

"I couldn't tell him thank you enough. We were just so appreciative. Granted it's not even our equipment or our shed or anything, we rent the place, but just that he told us. Because had it been not much longer with as dry as it was, everything could have been way worse than it was," said Leah Dorr.

And if there's one thing, Dorr hopes people take away from their story.

"Not all heroes wear capes. Some of them drive brown trucks and wear brown uniforms. And it's so true. Our day, our everything, had totally been changed," said Dorr.