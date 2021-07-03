Armed standoff with police shuts down part of I-95

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement officers following a traffic stop. Wakefield police say in a statement that approximately eight men armed with rifles and handguns exited a vehicle during a Saturday morning stop along Interstate 95. Police say the men claimed to be from a group “that does not recognize our laws” and headed into a wooded area. Massachusetts State Police say two suspects were arrested a short time later. Officials were still trying to capture the others in the group. Residents in Wakefield and Reading are advised to lock their doors and shelter in place.