At least 19 missing as mudslide west of Tokyo hits houses

TOKYO (AP) — Authorities in Japan say at least 19 people are missing after a powerful mudslide swept away rows of houses in Atami, southwest of Tokyo. A spokesman says dozens of homes may have been buried in the town known for hot springs. Self-defense forces will join firefighters and police in the rescue operation, and evacuation warnings were issued for a widespread area. Footage showed a powerful, black mudslide slide down a mountainside, knocking down and crushing houses and sweeping away cars in its way. Helpless neighbors watched in horror, some recording on their phones.