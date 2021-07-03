Biden going to Michigan to pitch his infrastructure package

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is spending Saturday at a Michigan cherry farm. He will talk up his bipartisan infrastructure package and additional plans for investing in families and education. The president will be met by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. He will go to Traverse City. It’s hosting the National Cherry Festival, which presidents Herbert Hoover and Gerald Ford previously attended. Biden will also tour a cherry farm in nearby Antrim County. Biden’s trip to Michigan is part of a broader campaign by the administration to drum up public support for the bipartisan infrastructure package and other polices geared toward families and education.