Crews on lookout for pets in Florida condo building collapse

MIAMI (AP) — As crews continued to search for victims within the rubble of the collapsed 12-story condominium complex near Miami, officials are reassuring families that they were also on the lookout for their cherished pets. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says at least three sweeps have been conducted at a portion of the complex still standing. But so far, no animals have been found. A flank of Champlain Tower South remains mostly intact, but officials say they would demolish the remaining structure as soon as Sunday — ahead of incoming Tropical Storm Elsa that could put the building at risk of collapsing on its own.