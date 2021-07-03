Death toll rises to 24 in Florida as Elsa takes aim at south Florida

As tropical storm Elsa takes aim at south Florida, plans are now underway to try and demolish what's left of the partially collapsed condo building in Surfside as soon as Sunday.

The storm is expected to impact the Florida Keys on Monday and track farther west, but officials say worries have intensified in recent days that the damaged building could come tumbling down on its own, complicating the search for victims.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations continue.

At a news conference Saturday, Miami-Dade's mayor said two more bodies were found overnight, bringing the death toll to 24 with 124 people still missing.

Officials have not determined what caused the 12-story condo to collapse, but an engineering report in 2018 found structural damage that is now the focus of the investigation.