Merritt, Niemann share lead in Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT (AP) — Troy Merritt aced the 219-yard 11th hole at Detroit Golf Club and shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Joaquin Niemann in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Niemann, who shared the 36-hole lead with Tom Lewis, pulled into a tie by two-putting from 46 feet at 17. He parred the final hole, the toughest one on the course, for a 68. Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis were a stroke back on the relatively short course with receptive greens.