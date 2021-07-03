Nebraska woman begs judges to not give her the death penalty

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A woman who could become Nebraska’s first female death row inmate has pleaded for her life with the judges who will sentence her. The Lincoln Journal Star reported that Bailey Boswell’s plea came after a psychologist testified that she was abused and trafficked for sex by a former boyfriend. Three days of testimony over whether Boswell should be sentenced to death or life in prison wrapped up Friday before a three-judge panel. The 27-year-old was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder last year for her role in the killing and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe after Boswell met her through a dating app.