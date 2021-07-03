Oglala Lakota leader seeks dismissal of protest charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The leader of an Indigenous-led advocacy organization has gone to court to seek dismissal of charges against him related to a protest during President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore last July. NDN Collective President Nick Tilsen claims prosecutorial misconduct and violations of his rights to a speedy trial and free speech. Tilsen was among protesters arrested during Trump’s visit and agreed to participate in a diversion program rather than face time in prison if convicted of charges against him. Tilsen claims the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office state backed out of the agreement after he spoke to the media about it in March.