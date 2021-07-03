Police in Mass. engaged in an armed standoff on Interstate 95

A group of heavily armed men are in a standoff with Massachusetts State Police along I-95 north of Boston.

Police have shut down that section of the interstate.

Residents in nearby Wakefield and reading have been told to shelter-in-place.

Police say the standoff began around 2 a.m. when a Trooper noticed two cars pulled over on I-95 with their hazard lights on.

The Trooper stopped and found eight to ten men dressed in military-style gear with long-guns and pistols.

"The trooper stopped to assist the motorists who were in the emergency breakdown lane, at which point he observed the motorists were attempting to refuel their vehicles. There were a number of people outside the vehicles. The trooper again stopped to assist, interacted with the individuals and quickly observed they were clad in what I would describe as tactical or military style uniforms, BDUs, tactical vests, body worn cameras. Some had slung long rifles, some had sidearms, pistols, some had a combination of both." said Col. Christopher Mason, Massachusetts State Police.

The men refused to put down their weapons.

Police say the men claimed to be from a group that "does not recognize our laws."

Some men ran into the woods nearby where two men were arrested.

Police are negotiating with the others to put down their weapons.

"We are currently engaged with the subjects through our hostage negotiation team. We are talking with the subjects. Some that are in the woods. Some that are still at the vehicles in the breakdown lane where the original interaction occurred. We are hopeful that we will be able to resolve this peacefully with them." said Col. Mason.

State police say the men have identified themselves as being part of a group known as "Rise of the Moors."

"Our negotiators are in contact with the individuals, and the self-professed leader wanted very much known that their ideology is not anti-government. I think the investigation that follows from this interaction will provide more insight into what their motivation, what their ideology is. But as a quick down and dirty observation, their actions have had a significant impact on the motoring public, particularly given that this is a holiday weekend." said Col. Mason.

Police say the men said they were traveling from Rhode Island to Maine for "training."