Sioux City Fire Department responds to a car fire at Chipotle

A car fire at Chipotle in Sioux City today threatened the building.

While the customer was inside, they noticed smoke coming out of their car and called the fire department.

By the time the department was on scene, the car was fully engulfed in flames.

Although it did not take long to put out the flames, the car and everything in it was a total loss.

Despite the ability to put out the fire quickly, the Sioux City Fire Department did face some challenges.

"The challenge here was we wanted to make sure it wasn't impinging on the building and to just get as quick of a knockdown as we could." said Lt. Dennis Culbertson, of the Sioux City Fire Dept.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.