‘The Mandalorian’ bounty hunter ‘Gekko’ touches down in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders had a chance to meet someone from a galaxy far, far away today.

Dominic Pace is a character actor who has been in many TV shows and movies.

He portrayed the bounty hunter 'Gekko' in the first season of the hit show The Mandalorian.

Although the character is not a main character, fans of the show seem to cling to 'Gekko', and he has become a fan favorite.

Now, Pace is going around the country signing autographs and raising money for small businesses.

"Last year we embarked on a journey to not only promote the character but at the same time support small business. We were able to give 15 percent back to the small businesses, comic book stores over 50 comic book stores we raised over $25,000 for small business as well as $5,000 for charity." said Dominic Pace, the actor who portrays 'Gekko' on 'The Mandalorian'.

Outside the shop people had a chance to take a look at some more Star Wars memorabilia including comic books and even parts of Darth Vader's suit.