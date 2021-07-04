Damage forces evacuation of Miami Beach apartment building

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A three-story apartment building in South Florida has been evacuated after an inspector discovered structural damage in a vacant unit. A Miami Beach spokesperson says the fire department was called to the residential building Saturday evening. The instructor found a flooring system failure and “excessive deflection” on an exterior wall. The spokesperson says the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. The building has 24 units, and 11 units are unoccupied. Only one person needed assistance with finding somewhere else to stay. The evacuation comes as several residential buildings are being evaluated in response to the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside that killed at least 24 people, and left 121 people unaccounted for.