Golf Club pro killed in Georgia



Authorities are searching for a gunman who drove onto the golf course at the Pinetree country club in Georgia and shot and killed the club's golf pro.

A club member says the alleged shooter drove onto the 10th fairway Saturday afternoon, and the golf pro went to see what was going on.

That's when he was shot.

Members of the club identified the golf pro as Gene Siller.

Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots and that it was very chaotic on the course.

Police say the gunman then took off down a road and disappeared.

A fundraiser has been started to help Siller's family.