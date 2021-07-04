Iran reimposes virus restrictions as delta variant spreads

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has announced new coronavirus restrictions on major cities as the spread of the highly contagious delta variant spurs fears of another devastating surge in the nation. After over a year battling the worst virus outbreak in the Middle East, Iran on Sunday ordered the closures of non-essential businesses in 275 cities, including the capital of Tehran. The government said it was also imposing a travel ban between cities with high infection rates. Iran’s new restrictions are designed to slow the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant first detected in India, which this week the president warned was driving a potential “fifth wave” of infections in the country.