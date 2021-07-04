July 4: Iowa reports 2,220 more people fully vaccinated, nearing 1.5M people fully vaccinated

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials are reporting 2,220 more people have completed their vaccine series, for a total of 1,499,301 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 2,858,072 total vaccine doses have been administered to Iowa residents.

Between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, there were 61 new, confirmed cases in the state. So far, Iowa has reported 374,175 people have tested positive for the virus.

Of those who have tested positive, 366,327 have recovered, an increase of 42 in the last 24 hours.

Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard shows four additional virus-related deaths have been reported, bringing the state's total to 6,146.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (366,327) and the number of deaths (6,146) from the total number of cases (374,175) shows there are currently 1,702 active positive cases in the state.

The latest report from the Iowa Department of Public Health says there are 72 hospitalizations due to the virus, which is down from 74. Of those hospitalizations, 19 are in the ICU and 10 are on ventilators.

Because Iowa updates vaccinations numbers at 12 p.m. daily and KTIV's COVID-19 update is released before then, the vaccination numbers will be from noon the previous day.

