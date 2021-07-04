Late Friday crash near Storm Lake leaves two dead

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A late night crash involving three motorcycles outside of Storm Lake, Iowa has left two drivers dead and a third injured.

According to a police report, all three motorcycles were westbound on C65 east of 90th Ave when the driver of the first motorcycle, driven by Luis Angel Garcia Contreras, 39, of Storm Lake, made a U-turn into the path of the other vehicles.

The second motorcycle driven by Phya Soe Aung, 28 of Storm Lake, hit the first vehicle on the driver's side. The third motorcycle, driven by Martin de Jesus Cruz, 30, of Storm Lake, was unable to avoid the accident and struck the second motorcycle.

Aung and Cruz were both pronounced dead at the scene. Contreras was taken to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for unknown injuries.