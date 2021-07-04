Serbia police find illegal migrant camp, people smugglers

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say they have discovered an illegal migrant camp near the borders with Hungary and Romania, and detained suspected people smugglers. A statement on Sunday said the makeshift camp was found in the village of Srpski Krstur by the bank of the Tisa river. Police didn’t specify how many migrants were found at the site. A video from the scene showed several people facedown on the ground with their hands behind their heads as special police searched tents and wooden huts. Thousands are stranded in the Balkan country while trying to reach Western Europe.