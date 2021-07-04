Storm chances return to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- This Independence Day we saw lots of sunshine and warm temperatures throughout Siouxland with highs in the 90s.

Tonight will stay on the warmer side with overnight lows reaching near 70 degrees and a light wind coming from the south between 5-15 mph.

Later this evening there is a chance of an isolated thunderstorm or two to develop throughout our area then we will remain mostly clear through the overnight hours.

To start our work week off on Monday we will be seeing lots of sunshine again and highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index readings indicate it could feel between 96 and 105 degrees outside throughout the day tomorrow.

There will be a light breeze coming from the south between 5-10 mph throughout the day on Monday.

I'll have your full forecast and more information on when we will see rain returning to our area tonight on News 4 at 5 and 10.