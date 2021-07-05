16-Year-Old drowns at Lake Yankton

(KTIV) -- First responders recovered the body of a 16-year-old Madison, NE boy on the Fourth of July evening from Lake Yankton.

A press release from Nebraska Game and Parks commission states the Cedar County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a drowning at the lake at 3:22 P.M.

Five state conservation officers, a Cedar County Sheriff's deputy, the U.S. Corps of Engineers park rangers and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks conservation officers responded.

It was decided the boy had tried to float across the lake to the swimming beach on an inflatable flotation device. Witnesses told authorities the boy tried to stand on the device, lost his balance and fell off. He did not resurface.

Search and rescue efforts involved boats equipped with side-scan sonar and deployment of drones.

Other crews involved were Yankton County EMS, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Yankton Search and Rescue, Minnehaha County Search and Rescue Dive Team, Davison County Search and Rescue Dive Team, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Cedar County Emergency Management, Yankton County Emergency Management, and Wing Air Rescue.

Lake Yankton is located on the border of Nebraska and South Dakota near Gavin's Point Dam and is managed by the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers.